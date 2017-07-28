Credico Australia Respond to the Country’s Rising ‘Gig’ Economy

The ‘gig’ economy defines a market that is vastly populated by one off jobs and ‘gigs’, as opposed to permeant jobs.

Australia is fast becoming a hotbed for self-employment, and the ‘Gig’ economy is seeing a significant influx of self-employed contractors and freelancers in place of permanent employees.

Credico Australia has recognised a plethora of benefits for both workers and businesses should they chose to embrace the ever evolving ‘gig’ economy. ‘We work closely with companies that offer freelance and contracted work, and for smaller enterprises especially this approach can be a major game changer and help them to grow at an accelerated rate.’ Stated a spokesperson for Credico Australia. The freelancing generation is freeing up time and funding that businesses can then invest in their products and services, allowing them to remain competitive even in the most saturated markets.

The gig economy is also empowering workers, by giving them the freedom to work more flexible hours and take control of the way they work. ‘freelancing is a great way for people to build a career that works for them, they can manage their priorities better and work on projects that match their interests. This is particularly appealing to the growing millennial workforce, as it is allowing them to utilise their expertise and bypass working in roles which fail to match their career ambitions, which is a trap that many young people fall into.’ Stated Credico Australia.

With the gig economy set to provide huge benefits to both workers and businesses, Credico Australia is urging companies to embrace the changing dynamic of the jobs market and look into how they can offer more freelance opportunities. The gig economy is only set to expand over the coming years, not only in Australia but across the globe and the firm believes businesses could smash through their growth plans by taking on a more fluid workforce.