Credico UK Believes FCA are Safeguarding British Economy

Credico UK has extensive experience dealing with regulation authorities surrounding outsourced solutions within the sales and marketing industry and the end of March marks the second anniversary since the firm has been recognised as an FCA accredited business.

The financial crisis of 2008 demonstrated the need for a fresh approach to financial and business regulation, and Credico UK feel confident that the work of regulatory bodies like the FCA are doing all they can to promote the ongoing safety and stability of business operation throughout the UK.

The FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulates and supervises the conduct of over 50,000 firms throughout the UK that provide financial products and services to both national and international consumers. It has been recognised by the Bank of England as a prudent regulation authority, and the year-long relationship has only reinforced Credico’s reputation as one of the global leaders in outsourced sales.

Indeed, a stable financial system is ‘one in which firms continue to provide critical financial services to households and businesses’, and Credico UK believes that they have had a significant positive contribution in this regard. The firm grew credibility through sales solutions that not only provided an excellent return on investment for their clients, but that also were well received by members of the general public – who were provided with fair deals and great customer service.

The firm are looking forward to the remainder of their second year spent as an FCA accredited business.

