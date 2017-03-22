Premier Credit Card Processing Provider It has been a pleasure and a privilege to make AccountMate’s requirement for an easy to use, Level 3 credit card processing solution a reality within our growing portfolio, states Phillip Heath, President, American Payment Solutions. Past News Releases RSS Arxis Technology Hosts...

Leading Shipping Software...

Arxis Technology Hosts Two Cloud...

Today American Payment Solutions (APS) announced their ERP library’s expansion of integrated credit card processing solutions to include the AccountMate Business Financial software system. As of March 22, 2017 AccountMate users will have a strong, cost-effective choice when it comes to selecting a credit card processor that has a seamless integration within the AccountMate framework.

Phillip Heath, President of American Payment Solutions, states, “APS is honored to announce the creation of our fully integrated Level 3 payment processing solution into AccountMate and to provide this platform’s users with the benefits of our other leading ERP solutions.” On the developed partnership, Mr. Heath concludes: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to make AccountMate’s requirement for an easy to use, Level 3 credit card processing solution a reality within our growing portfolio.”

APS is a leading credit card processing provider that focuses on helping resellers and end-users of leading ERP Systems save money and time by processing credit card transactions integrated within their ERP solutions. Along with its affiliated partner, North American Payment Solutions, APS supports processing both in the United States and Canada.

“The exciting part for us is that many of our clients are manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors,” said Donna DeRosa, AccountMate’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are pleased to announce this new integration and partnership with American Payment Solutions to drive down the cost of B2B payments, directly integrated with our software suite.” In closing, she emphasized, “APS has proven their ability to provide low-cost, time-saving solutions throughout the ERP software industry, and we are very excited to bring this to our client base.”

About American Payment Solutions

American Payment Solutions is one of the nation’s leading credit card processing companies, providing 24/7 award-winning customer support, Guaranteed Rates, and up-to-date technology to thousands of merchants. NAPS was ranked the 6th fastest growing acquirer in the recently published “Top Acquirers Ranked by Purchase Volume in 2016 (Bil.)” by The Nilson Report, a well-respected industry publication. North American Payment Solutions is the largest Acquirer in Arizona, as listed by said report, with headquarters in Mesa, AZ, and several field offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.apsmerchants.com.

About AccountMate

Founded in 1984, AccountMate develops and markets fully modifiable business accounting software. Systems range from single user versions to those that support hundreds of users simultaneously. AccountMate software is available for local or cloud installation. It is distributed exclusively through a worldwide channel of authorized solution providers. AccountMate can be reached at (800) 877-8896 or at accountmate.com.