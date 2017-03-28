Premier Credit Card Processing Provider “We are thrilled to be part of The Nilson Report for 2016 and look forward to climbing the ranks," states Phillip Heath, President of APS. Past News Releases RSS American Payment Solutions and...

Arxis Technology Hosts...

Leading Shipping Software...

American Payment Solutions (APS) is proud to announce that North American Payment Solutions (NAPS), the global entity of APS, is now ranked the 6th fastest growing acquirer in the United States and the largest credit card processing acquirer based out of Arizona in the recently published “Top Acquirers Ranked by Purchase Volume in 2016 (Bil.)” by The Nilson Report, a well-respected industry publication.

Phillip Heath, President of APS, states, “We are thrilled to be part of The Nilson Report for 2016 and look forward to climbing the ranks. This ranking shows that our hard work and precision in providing our clients with great service has paid off. By delivering the solutions they need to save time and money, APS has succeeded in retaining and signing up new merchants.”

“As the CEO/founder of APS, our 58 percent growth in bank card dollar volume is exciting to see, and a big thank you goes to all of our dedicated employees,” says David Ford. “In 2017, we look forward to similar growth and are in the process of adding more, new and exciting options for our merchants.”

About American Payment Solutions

American Payment Solutions is one of the nation’s leading credit card processing companies, providing 24/7 award-winning customer support, Guaranteed Rates, and up-to-date technology to thousands of merchants. NAPS was ranked the 6th fastest growing acquirer in the recently published “Top Acquirers Ranked by Purchase Volume in 2016 (Bil.)” by The Nilson Report, a well-respected industry publication. North American Payment Solutions is the largest Acquirer in Arizona, as listed by said report, with headquarters in Mesa, AZ, and several field offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.apsmerchants.com.

American Payment Solutions is a registered ISO/MSP of Esquire Bank, Garden City, NY 11530

North American Payment Solutions is a registered MSP/ISO of the Canadian branch of U.S. Bank National Association and Elavon, Inc. Georgia [a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis, MN]