Credit report errors are not uncommon and National Debt Relief released this article which aims to helps consumers facing this scenario. The article titled “Credit Reports: How To Identify Errors And Submit Disputes” released August 7, 2017 takes a look at some of the things that should not be on the report as well as steps to take when submitting disputes.

The article starts off by explaining that once people get a copy of their credit reports, some of them just believe everything on that paper. However, that should not be the case. The article points out that there are instances where errors can be found on a credit report and it is important that consumers take action.

The article highlights some of the financial information that should not be found on a credit report. For one, credit scores should not be on the report. The report is the basis to compute for the score that creditors use but they should not be on the report. Consumers also need to be mindful of unauthorized accounts in that financial document. This can either mean that their accounts were mixed up with another person or that they are already a victim of identity theft.

The article explains that some of the most common inaccuracies people find in their report are collection accounts, late payments, paid tax liens, and even Chapter 13 Bankruptcy that should be dropped off after seven years. The same thing with Chapter 7 Bankruptcy and unpaid tax liens that should not reflect in their credit report after 10 years.

Once consumers find such errors, the article explains that they need to notify their creditor about it. Together with documents supporting their claim, the creditor has about 30 days to investigate and notify credit reporting bureaus of any changes and correction. To read the full article, click https://www.nationaldebtrelief.com/credit-report-errors-2/