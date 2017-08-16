Top Criminal Defense Attorneys in San Diego (619) 234-2300 The Law Offices of Kerry L. Armstrong have over forty years of combined experience helping individuals with criminal defense needs in San Diego!

The Law Offices of Kerry L. Armstrong, APLC, has moved to a new, larger office in San Diego. The new office allows for additional client services and convenient parking. The phone number has stayed the same at (619) 234-2300.

The San Diego criminal defense attorneys at the firm include Kerry L. Armstrong, Dan F. Greene and Stefano L. Molea. Amazingly, the attorneys have a combined forty years of experience in criminal defense. This includes work in sex crimes, domestic violence, white collar crimes, DUI, assault/battery, drug crimes, juvenile crimes, and more.

For instance, The Law Offices of Kerry L. Armstrong, APLC, have defended clients in over 150 courtroom trials, including eight murder trials by Kerry Armstrong himself. Mr. Armstrong has appeared on all major news networks along with a Law & Order series. He is frequently interviewed due to his expertise in San Diego criminal defense.

Both state and federal cases are handled, along with adult and juvenile. The firm's website now has a full video series with the criminal defense attorneys discussing various types of cases and how they handle them. This includes assault and battery cases, domestic violence, white collar defense, sex crimes, and San Diego DUI attorney options as well.

The new address for the firm is at 2214 Second Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92101. Neighborhood parking is available, and the firm offers a free consultation for individuals who need to discuss potential representation. Simply call (619) 234-2300 for more information and scheduling.