InvestmentBank.com releases latest version of the firm's dealmaker CRM for mergers, acquisitions and capital raise projects.

Deal Capital Partners, LLC (http://investmentbank.com/) a provider of fintech software consulting solutions is pleased to announce the release of the firm’s new CRM software for mergers and acquisitions. The customized software has been built by dealmakers for dealmakers and includes nuances specific to mergers, acquisitions and capital formation projects.

“There are vast nuances and complexities that exist in M&A that do not exist in other markets,” says Carl Christensen, VP of Strategy for Deal Capital Partners, LLC. “In addition, there are processes that exist in traditional sales teams that do not apply in buy or sell-side mergers and acquisitions. We have created a unique CRM solution that includes the thing dealmakers want and need to see and excludes those aspects that are irrelevant to a truly broad, streamlined M&A process.” The software includes things like pipeline management for pitchbook delivery, IOI and LOI management and due diligence tracking direct to the virtual data room.

Unlike other competing systems, the company has keep the system open and flexible. The software and user interface can be tweaked to match the individual service needs of investment bankers, clients and private equity groups. While the overall investment banking process on both sides of a transaction is similar, each firm likely has their own way of doing things. “In building our CRM, we knew that each team would have individual needs that may or may not fit within the bucket of what we could create. No two CRMs should be created differently. We certainly think we have covered the general gist of what most clients will like, we wanted to keep things open and flexible so we could adapt process flows, user interface design, menu hierarchy and dashboards to the direct needs of the clients we serve. In short, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and we aim to ensure we can adjust where needed,” Christensen says.

Other features that are also in the new system include marketing automation, automated UI process flows, deal outreach automation scripts, user role management and data room storage capabilities. Additional features with be forthcoming in the months ahead. “We remain excited and optimistic about the prospects of our software platform as we head into 2017,” Christensen says.

About Deal Capital Partners, LLC

Deal Capital Partners, LLC is a Seattle-based technology company providing solutions for investment bankers, private equity groups, entrepreneurs and business owners across the middle market. The firm focuses on mergers, acquisitions and private offerings for companies in North America. In addition, the firm includes its own deal-making team with expertise in business services, real estate, software & technology, consumer products, entertainment and sports. For more information, please visit http://investmentbank.com/