WonderWe.com to Attend 2017 March For Life in Washington, DC

Crowdfunding and fundraising company, WonderWe, announced it will attend the annual March For Life in Washington, DC on Friday, January 27th, 2017.

“Ours is the only crowdfunding site that encourages pro-life campaigns for individuals and nonprofits and we’re the only site built on a 100% pro-life position. Most fundraising platforms are not aligned with pro-life values,” said WonderWe founder, Dominic Ismert.

The start-up site hosts free fundraising campaigns that are focused on what it calls the social good, offering customizable automated tools and processes to individuals and nonprofits. Ismert stated a belief that the building of culture can be helped in part by the products and services society uses and WonderWe will be “part of the cultural fabric supporting life.”

“We want to encourage donors to build or become part of something larger than themselves,” said Ismert.“We also know it’s inherently important to be on the cutting edge with functions and features that support the capabilities nonprofits need. And we are.”

Crowdfunding is projected to become a $90 billion dollar industry by 2025 and 30% of that money is forecasted to be charitable donations.

“At an event like the March For Life, WonderWe’s event giving tool can be easily used to raise dollars while participants are literally marching down Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court,” said Ismert. “The tool creates a code for each unique event so that every dollar can be tracked in real-time. This encourages donors to give through the mobile app and website.”

“We’re proud to join the participants and organizations at the 2017 March for Life in Washington, DC to pray for an end to abortion in the United States and around the world,” Ismert said.

Social messaging is welcome during the March For Life event via the WonderWe Facebook fan page.

About WonderWe:

WonderWe is a free crowdfunding site focused on helping individuals, nonprofit organizations, churches and schools go beyond “me” to find the power of “we” with the launching of key innovative features. With a focus on faith, life and family, the WonderWe crowdfunding platform offers advanced features like group fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraising and viral video sharing. A WonderWe fund is the future of fundraising!