A new white paper discusses how to simplify crystallization in process chemistry by applying PAT. Crystallization processes can now deliver the required critical quality attributes at every scale required.

The white paper was written for process chemists in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries as well as academia.

METTLER TOLEDO has announced the availability of a new white paper on Crystallization in Process Chemistry by Applying Simple PAT Tools.

Crystallization is a common step used during the synthesis of organic compounds to isolate and purify the desired product. Chemists now spend more time developing better intermediate and final crystallization steps. By adopting simple Process Analytical Technology (PAT) tools, new insights into crystallization in process chemistry can now be unlocked without requiring a high level of expertise.

This white paper discusses how process chemists are applying simple PAT tools to:

1.    Identify polymorphs during crystallization development
2.    Recognize and address oiling out (phase separation)
3.    Understand factors affecting crystal size, shape, and structure
4.    Measure the influence of cooling rate on crystal size and shape

About METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO provides Process Analytical Technology (PAT), automated synthesis reactors, and in situ sampling. In situ FTIR spectroscopy and automated sampling provides continuous analysis of reactions. Inline particle analysis enables crystallization development with continuous particle size measurements. Automated reactors and reaction calorimetry provides process knowledge to identify and eliminate scale-up and safety incidents.

