CT-Pros Makes Donation to United Way to Encourage IT Education ...it is nice to know that our donation is being used to bring IT education awareness into our schools..

CT-Pros presented a $5,000 donation check to the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County as part of their corporate IT United Member Sponsorship. The local United Way organization services a geographical area spanning the four-county region.

The sponsorship is part of the CIO Forum Annual Breakfast Networking event which features local CIOs discussing IT trends and business strategies. Membership criteria include yearly contribution at the Leadership Level, and members must be a Professional within the IT industry.

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County uses the contributions from the CIO Forum to encourage Milwaukee middle and high school students to pursue careers within the information technology industry.

“We are grateful that through our sponsorship with United Way we have the opportunity to give back to our local community,” states Chris Frey, Vice President of Operations at CT-Pros. “Since we are an IT business in the Milwaukee area, it is nice to know that our donation is being used to bring IT education awareness into our schools as many young people begin preparing for their future career paths.”

About Converged Technology Professionals:

CT-Pros is a technology based consulting firm specializing in IT networking and unified communications solutions. They are one of the largest ShoreTel VARs in the Midwest with offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, and Crystal Lake. In addition to receiving the 2015 Global Partner of the Year award, the company also earned the prestigious Elite Circle of Excellence Award which is only given to the top 10 ShoreTel partners in the U.S. To learn more or to contact CT-Pros, please visit https://www.voipswami.com.

About United Way Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County:

United Way Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County is an independently-governed 501(c)3 nonprofit organization connected to a network of more than 1,400 local United Ways through United Way Worldwide. They have their own board of directors and focus their work on local solutions for local problems. Since their start in 1909, Way Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has invested over $1 billion to solve the community’s most serious problems. Their programs impact people in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha Counties. - See more at https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org.