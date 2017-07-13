Octopus Records Joins Current Music in the US The Octopus Records collection encompasses the movie genres of Adventure, Thrillers, Horror, Human Drama, Romance and Romantic Comedies, and even a few Zombie Movies

Octopus Records is a collection of 35 Movie Soundtracks that encompass the genres of Adventure, Thrillers, Horror, Human Drama, Romance and Romantic Comedies, and even a few Zombie Movies ("9 Billion Coffins", "Silent Night Zombie Night")! Creators of any media in the US now have access to a treasure trove of unique and rare recordings via Current Music. The creative implications include TV scenes, commercials, games, audio books, social media videos, films and other audio and video content. Current Music is the only place you can get these recordings for use in projects created in the US and Canada.

This fascinating and unique label contains gems like the kitschy Spaghetti Western score to the film "Django Strikes Again" (1987), the campy B-Movie Horror films "The Great Alligator" (1979) and "Eaten Alive" (1980), and the Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi "Sand Sharks" (a shark who swims in sand terrorizes a tropical paradise). Other vintage finds include the soundtrack to the Action Thriller "Concorde Affair" (1979), the 1980 Comedy "Cornetti Alla Crema" (Cream Horn, 1980); which feature Vocals, Polymoog and Horns, and the super awesome 80s Pop synth soundtrack "I Will Marry Simon Le Bon" (1986). This one even has 80s songs with vocals!

Also included are the oddball Historical Adventure Comedy "The Voyage Of Captain Fracassa", set in the Eighteenth Century (some of which the score is very Fellini-esque), and "All’Assalto: Le Radici Del Rap In Italiano di Paolo Fazzini", which is pure throwback, Hip Hop gold. The film is a documentary about the history and evolution of Rap music in Italy, encompassing the late 1980s – 1994, from the important Italian filmmaker Paolo Fazzini. Think the sonic pallets of NWA, Cypress Hill, and so forth.

Through Current Music, the rights to the recordings and compositions can both be granted ("One Stop" shopping), for licensing in all media, worldwide, in perpetuity. Normally, when a content creator wants to use a song, they need permission from the publisher who controls the actual song itself (the writing of the song), then permission from the record label (the actual recording). If the publisher doesn't give permission to use the song, it can't be used at all: not even sung by an actor on camera, a cover by a local band, or a new and different version by another artist. One Stop licensing means you get permission for all of it in one quick and easy place.

Listen to a taste from each album in the order featured in this press release: Octopus Records Sampler

To peruse the entire collection and download songs, go to http://search.currentmusic.com/login and click the Octopus Records link on the left hand side.

About Current Music

Maddie Madsen, CEO, and Christian Salyer, CCO, have over 45 years of combined experience building music brands for Universal, Warner Chappell, Ole, Blazed Out Music and Ear Parade. After producing over 300 albums of production music, they launched Current Music in 2013. The company has created original music for TV series, feature films, national commercials, TV theme songs, sonic branding and penned pop songs for artists. Clients include Toyota, Wendy’s, KFC, Carl’s Jr., Mercedes, Toys R Us, Pepsi, Old Navy, Unilever, The Lakers, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Comcast, NBC, NBC Sports, CBS, The CW, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports, Showtime and Golf Channel. Find out more at Current Music

Media Contact:

Maddie Madsen

+323 813 5944

Maddie(at)currentmusic(dot)com

Current Music