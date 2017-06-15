Armortek Riot Control Water Cannon Truck for the U.N. - SRC Truck Mr. Murphy, the owner, says “These new SRC (Skid Mounted Riot Control) Trucks provide highly portable and economical solutions for common riot control devices such as water cannons, and package it in an armored truck to protect all those involved"

Armortek Custom Armored Cars has created and perfected their special multi-purpose riot control trucks for security forces, police forces, and hot zones. The crown of this line-up of products is there highly customizable Skid Mounted Riot Control Water Cannon truck, known as an SRC truck or Water Cannon Truck.

Skid Mounted Riot Control trucks (SRC Trucks) are custom built to be deployed in hot zones around the world. SRC trucks take a standard truck body that we custom heavily armor front to back to protect the security forces using them. Our most common customization is to add a riot suppressing high capacity water cannon to the truck. The large capacity water tank is mounted on a removable skid in the bed of the truck so that it can be used inside the truck, quickly deployed in a hot zone for standalone usage, or to be easily replaced with other skid mounted devices. The controls of the truck and the water cannon are all easily managed by one driver if need be, however the truck has space for personnel transport and extra security forces. This represents a highly economical approach to both personnel transport, armor protection, and riot control.

Armortek Custom Armored Cars has created this SRC truck design to specifically address the increasing need of controlling crowds in hot zones around the world. The world is fast becoming a more dangerous place. Riots and protesting crowds are becoming more common place. Keeping crowds under control is a critical part of the design that brings an economical and highly functioning truck to the front lines for our security and police forces around the world. We keep the design simple, functional, and economical. However, as with all of our custom built armored vehicles, we can add any number of enhancements and add-ons to provide the necessary features desired by our customers including: oil slicks, tack drop, radio jamming equipment, gun ports, and the list goes on.

Mr. Clint Murphy, the owner, says “These new SRC (Skid Mounted Riot Control) Trucks provide highly portable and economical solutions for common riot suppression control devices such as water cannons, and package it in an armored truck to protect all those involved in securing hot zones and riot areas. Putting them on a removable skid means the truck can drop these items in hot zone areas, or operate them from within the truck. We already have orders processed for the U.N. and we are aggressively pricing these trucks to attract interest from police and security forces from around the world.”

About Armortek: Established in 1978, Armortek Custom Armored Cars is the second oldest armored luxury car manufacturer in the United States. We also supply quality armored vehicles for commercial and law-enforcement use. Since the company's founding, Armortek's reputation for superior security has spread around the word. We've supplied vehicles to customers in Asia, Europe, Mexico, Central and South America, and throughout North America. We do all of our own work in-house in our facility in north Texas, USA.

Armortek Custom Armored Cars is the only company that armors private and luxury cars, commercial vans and trucks, and law-enforcement vehicles. We are uniquely qualified to meet all your security needs and we are committed to providing you with a custom design that is the most efficient, highly cost-effective and the safest way to armor your vehicle. Life is valuable, and we're committed to keeping you, your family, and your colleagues safe from attacks and other dangers on the roads. At Armortek Custom Armored Cars we pride ourselves in providing all facets of vehicle and private armoring products Worldwide.

