The Bengal tiger takes center stage as the latest illuminated door handle and joins oceanic shapes in this fun collection of color changing door pulls. Martin Pierce has recently added wall lighting to his custom door handle collections. The new LED door panels are a unique hybrid serving as both accent lights as well as door grips for entry doors for hospitality and residential projects. All are UL listed and directly wired with 22 gauge fine wires that are fed through the door frame into the decorative door panel. The power is typically delivered to the door through an electric hinge and then conveyed to the handle through a low gauge harness that comes with the fixture and is ready for connection to a class 2 power supply.

The tiger design was created as a black and white drawing with the black areas representing sections that would be left as solid steel and the white areas being the cut-out points where the light source would shine through. Pierce’s biggest challenge was “in deciding where to create perforations in a way that kept the markings of the tiger but without compromising the strength of the panel. In nature the Bengal tigers black markings are separate and unconnected but in my panel they needed to interlock." LED low voltage technology is also used in Pierce's wall sconces.