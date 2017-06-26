SiberName Launches Affordable Website Design Campaign

Sibername Custom Website Design Campaign SiberName has announced a new campaign to redesign existing websites or built a new website by a professional designer for an affordable cost of $180.00 CAD.

Canadian Domain Name and Website Hosting company SiberName has announced a new campaign to redesign existing websites or build a new website by a professional designer for an affordable cost of $180.00 CAD.

According to the company, the service would include:



5 page layouts: Home page, Inner page, News page, Blog post page and Contact page.

The site would be mobile responsive, design optimized for desktop & mobile.

SEO friendly, Basic on-page SEO configuration

Customer has full content control

The websites would be built on Wordpress Content Management System (CMS). Drag and drop builder, it allows to edit content, add pages, media gallery, etc.

The service would also include 5 pages of website meta tag and content filling with SEO in mind.

More details and sign up options can be found on SiberName Custom Website Design Webpage.

Sibername was formed in 2000 and is been in business over 17 years as an ICANN , CIRA and Eurid Registrar. It was formed by domain name experts and has participated in nearly every ICANN Landrush period since its formation. It is based in Ottawa, ON, CANADA. For more information, visit http://www.SiberName.com.