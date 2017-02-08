Custom Water opens new private label water facility This new facility incorporates state of the art purification systems, promotional label printers and additional capacity to meet an ever increasing demand.

The new Custom Water facility is located in the heart of Georgia and offers a complete range of sleek looking water bottles. Private label Bottle Water is available in a variety of sizes including 8oz, 12oz, 16.9oz and 20oz bottles. Clients have the option of choosing ribbed or ribless bottles -- all designed to provide clients with both great value and excellent design. The Custom Water bottling facility is FDA approved and employs cutting edge manufacturing technologies to decrease lead times. The company offers a variety of different fulfillment programs and custom tailored options to better suit the needs of its customers.

The Custom Water plant in Georgia will service surrounding markets including Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas and Missouri. To further expand service coverage, Custom Water has partnered with both Regional and National transportation companies. The Georgia private label water facility is capable of supporting most of the United States and do so with affordable transport rates.

Custom Water provides promotional water bottles for companies and private events, conferences, trade shows, restaurants, supermarkets, country clubs, weddings, realtor groups, hospitals, hotels, corporate meetings, auto dealers and various other businesses looking to promote themselves with branded products.

About The Company

Custom Water has been providing private label promotional water bottles since 2001. As a leading bottle water company, Custom Water offers a wide range of bottles and custom label options to support various clients requirements and needs. CustomWater provides itself on providing a high level of customer service, short turn times and great pricing -- all while providing the best private label water on the market. To learn more, call 1-877-891-4274 or visit the website at CustomWater.net.