As cyber attacks increase in severity and frequency, financial institutions face more pressure than ever to keep sensitive financial data secure. In response, DefenseStorm, a security data platform that watches everything on a financial institution’s network and matches the data to its policies, has announced several product enhancements to kick off 2017, including expanded reporting, a new DefenseStorm Windows Agent and additional anomaly detection capabilities.

DefenseStorm has made it easier than ever to develop boardroom-ready reports that increase visibility into an organization’s network activity. By aggregating all of an institution’s security data, users no longer have to spend hours sifting through data to build reports. DefenseStorm simplifies the creation of executive reports, allowing users to quickly provide a high-level view of an institution’s cybersecurity health. The company’s on-demand reporting features offers 8 new charts including incidents by source, average time for resolution, alert type and ground assets, among others. Additionally, these reports are easy to customize and have editable placeholders for users to add comments and recommendations. Each report is saved for future access.

“PSCU has seen immediate applications for DefenseStorm’s new on-demand reports,” said Carlos Vazquez, Vice President of IT at Public Service Credit Union. “I will use the report to facilitate discussion with our executive staff and demonstrate to our examiners and auditors what PSCU is doing to protect our network.”

DefenseStorm has also introduced its updated Windows Agent, which collects security event data from each Windows machine and sends it directly to the cloud. Event data is captured from any network that a device is connected to, including when the device is offline, ensuring all device activity is logged and tracked. This tool enhances an institution’s security while supporting the growing trends in today’s work environment, such as working remotely and allowing employees to bring their own devices to work. The new Windows Agent enables a financial institution’s IT security team to track more activity, such as unauthorized changes to its operating system, even if they are not connected to the primary network.

Furthermore, DefenseStorm will be introducing additional anomaly detection capabilities to PatternScout, which enables anomaly detection through machine learning algorithms to better detect when something suspicious happens in a financial institution’s network. The platform’s new functionalities will support the creation of complex queries that correlate multiple sets of data together to provide a clearer view of network activity. Users will be able to receive alerts on nuanced network data, which means users can derive more data and correlate alerts, reducing the amount of alerts they must review and instead, leverage more actionable information.

“DefenseStorm’s top priority is helping financial institutions better manage their cybersecurity initiatives, so we’ve focused on continuing innovation to help our customers stay several steps ahead of cybercriminals,” said Sean Feeney, CEO of DefenseStorm. “Our most recent product enhancements help institutions increase visibility into their networks and support more efficient monitoring to quickly remediate any network vulnerabilities. These updates, along with DefenseStorm’s policy compliance capabilities, will empower financial institutions to take a proactive approach to security and maintain compliance with new FFIEC cybersecurity requirements.”

Unlike other cybersecurity solutions, DefenseStorm is a single platform that actively manages detection, investigation, reporting and policy compliance. DefenseStorm monitors a financial institution’s entire network, searches events up to 120 times faster, ingests more than 10 million events per minute and links cybersecurity policies to alerts in real-time, so that financial institutions can prove to regulators that they are both secure and compliant with cybersecurity requirements.

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm is a security data platform that watches everything on your network and matches it to your policies, providing cybersecurity management that is safe, compliant and cost effective. Built from the ground up in the cloud, DefenseStorm unifies detection, investigation, reporting and compliance into a single place to manage cybersecurity data. Formed by bankers and technology experts, DefenseStorm aggregates event data across all cybersecurity tools and links policies to real-time alerts, so that financial institutions can prove to regulators they are both secure and compliant with evolving FFIEC cybersecurity requirements. For more information please visit http://www.DefenseStorm.com.

