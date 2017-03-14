PrideStaff North Dallas We are proud to be recognized once again in this way, and we're proud to be part of the PrideStaff family.

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to name their Dallas North office as the recipient of the George A. Rogers Award. For seventeen years, this annual honor has been given to the PrideStaff office that has achieved the strongest results in revenue, growth, quality management and community involvement.

This is the fifth time the Dallas North office has received this award, and Co-Owners Amy Linn and Julie Vicic are understandably thrilled. "We are proud to be recognized once again in this way, and we're proud to be part of the PrideStaff family," said Linn. "Julie and I look forward to creating exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and associates in the year ahead by focusing on what they value most."

"The staffing industry is extremely competitive," said Vicic. "To run a top-performing office that's part of a leading, national staffing organization with a fantastic reputation is so rewarding. Our entire team came together to win this award; it's a reflection of the hard work and dedication they've shown throughout the past year."

George A. Rogers, Founder & CEO of PrideStaff, was pleased to bestow this honor upon the organization's most successful office for the fifth time. "The Dallas North office is a prime example of what living out PrideStaff's Mission each day yields," says Rogers. "The office's continued success is a direct reflection of Amy's, Julie's and their team's commitment to serving local businesses, candidates and their community. In addition to having sustained an unparalleled level of service excellence, they've also maintained exceptionally high levels of growth and profitability. The Dallas North team is more than a successful office; they're a group of amazing professionals who embody PrideStaff's values."

For more information about PrideStaff, please contact Amy Linn or Julie Vicic at 972-661-1616.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.