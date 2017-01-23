Dallas Probate Attorneys: Burdette & Rice, PLLC While we cannot comment on an open case, we did think it was important to announce this litigation to the general public.

Burdette & Rice, the largest probate litigation law firm in Dallas and North Texas, is proud to announce victory in a just-concluded will contest litigation in McKinney, Texas, probate court in McKinney, Texas CN PB1-14389-2015. (Collin County is just north of Dallas, Texas). A team of Burdette & Rice probate attorneys, including Murray Camp, Mark Caldwell, and Sarah Toraason, conducted a week long jury trial in the Collin County Probate Court in McKinney, Texas resulting in a jury verdict of undue influence against the opponent. The jury also found that the opponent’s proposed Will was made without the required testamentary capacity. This was the first undue influence jury verdict in recent Collin County history.

“While every will contest is unique, we do see this public victory as an example of our firm's growing reputation as one of the top law firms in Texas for will contests and other types of probate litigation,” explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. "We are so proud of our team of attorneys and the grueling, hard work that this litigation represented in Collin County."

To learn more about the firm's expertise vis-a-vis will contests, disputes, and litigation under Texas, trust and estate law, visit http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/will-contests/. It is, of course, recommended that interested parties contact the firm for a consultation as no two situations are alike.

Expansion into North Texas with a Plano, Texas, Office

With a long history in Dallas, Burdette & Rice is recognized as one of the leading law firms in Texas for probate, trust, and estate disputes and litigation. The firm's website has detailed information about each of these areas, and offers a no obligation consultation to persons who may be facing probate disputes. That said, the firm also believes in the value of in-person meetings, and has a new satellite office in Plano, Texas, that services not only Plano but also Frisco and other North Texas cities. Driving directions and information on the Plano office can be found at http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/plano/. Also of note is the firm's lively blog at http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/firm-news/ which seeks to educate the general public on issues of probate, estates, and trusts under Texas law.

About Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a top Dallas probate dispute law firm, with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most effective and persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the top probate and estate lawyers in Dallas, Texas. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues all based on Texas law.

