Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Chairs the 20th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Symposium

Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, will serve as Chairman of the 20th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium, to be held March 23rd, 2017. The annual, intensely focused Symposium brings together the best of the best faculty in the field to discuss the controversies and advances in both cosmetic surgery and cosmetic medicine via presentations, panels, video, and Q and A sessions with audience participation. Attendees will have the opportunity to review the anatomy and perform different facial operations as discussed in the symposium in the laboratory. The focus of the symposium will be how to produce safe, reproducible, esthetic results in cosmetic surgery.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Symposium offers unique opportunities for surgeons to see, learn, and perform cosmetic procedures in our unique anatomy lab setting under the guidance of some of the best plastic surgeons in the world," says Dr. Rohrich, who has served as the Symposium Chairman since its inception. Key topics at this year's symposium include the use of fat in breast augmentation and breast lifts, advances in skin tightening, advanced treatment for cellulite, finesse in new facial fillers and neuromodulators, and danger zones when using facial fillers, among others.

The meeting includes panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary, live demonstrations, and a unique fresh cadaver cosmetic anatomy lab which gives participants direct, hands on experience. Presentations are delivered by highly experienced plastic surgeons and will cover the latest trends and offer expert guidance on controversial applications of cosmetic treatments with an emphasis on evidence-based medicine which is changing how cosmetic surgery is practiced.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery is ongoing and will improve and validate what we do in cosmetic surgery ," explains Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continual advances and improvements, always with an awareness of our perpetual duty to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Founding Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his Plastic Surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chairman of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Symposium, President and Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Rohrich has also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.