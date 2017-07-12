Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Announces Date for the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting

Meeting Chairman, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, is pleased to announce the dates for the 21st annual Dallas Cosmetic Meeting which will be held at the Westin Galleria Dallas, February 28-March 1, 2018. This annual meeting, along with the Dallas Rhinoplasty meeting which takes place immediately afterwards, draws plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians from around the world.

Key topics at this year's two day meeting include a day of Cosmetic Medicine filled with innovations in nonsurgical skin tightening and fat removal devices that work as well as the hot emerging topics in lasers, including laser vaginal rejuvenation and advances in skin care. The second day on Cosmetic Surgery will focus on efficacy and safety of innovative and emerging treatment options in breast augmentation, buttock and body sculpting as well as the latest in new cosmetic fillers, and best treatments for the aging face.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting offers an unprecedented opportunity for surgeons and the cosmetic physician to enhance their skills and understanding of advances in cosmetic medicine and cosmetic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, the meeting's Chairman. "The unique aspect of this course is its world renowned cosmetic cadaver lab which focuses on a hands-on interaction and learning directly with the world experts who are the innovators in these frontiers of cosmetic surgery."

The meeting includes panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary, live demonstrations, and a unique fresh cadaver cosmetic anatomy lab which gives participants direct, hands-on experience. Presentations are delivered by highly experienced plastic surgeons and will cover the latest trends and offer expert guidance on controversial applications of cosmetic treatments with an emphasis on evidence-based medicine which is changing how cosmetic surgery is practiced.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery is ongoing and improves and supports what we do in cosmetic surgery," explains Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continuous improvements, with an awareness to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is a Dallas, Texas board certified plastic surgeon, Distinguished Teaching Professor and was the Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed residencies at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He has served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and is the only plastic surgeon to receive one of his profession's highest honors three times in his career-the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.