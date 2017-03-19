Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Chairs the 34th Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich will serve as Chairman of the 34th annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium. Rhinoplasty specialists and thought leaders from around the world will present topics on all aspects of primary and secondary rhinoplasty to international attendees who come to learn the latest surgical applications to advance and improve nose reshaping surgery.

The Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium is a unique educational event for rhinoplasty surgeons globally that covers a wide range of special topics in rhinoplasty surgery from how to analyze the nose and plan a primary rhinoplasty to the fundamentals of successful secondary or revision rhinoplasty surgery. Presentations focus on the latest refinements in surgical technique to ensure safe and reproducible results. Dr. Rohrich, world expert in both primary and revision rhinoplasty and author of the top two books on rhinoplasty, will deliver presentations focusing on refining the tip of the nose, the use of the patient's own cartilage in rhinoplasty, and making sure to preserve a patient's ethnic traits when performing rhinoplasty. Other presentations will include principles of revision rhinoplasty and reasons why primary rhinoplasty fails and detail ways to increase the success of primary surgery.

The conference includes a unique fresh cadaver lab in which the participants learn from the experts , as well as focused Q&A sessions, lectures, and discussion panels with world recognized rhinoplasty surgeons. This meeting also features video feeds of rhinoplasty being performed with commentary by renowned plastic surgeons who are experts in rhinoplasty.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium is the only global meeting where participants can see, learn, and perform rhinoplasty alongside leading rhinoplasty experts, many of which pioneered modern rhinoplasty techniques," explains Dr. Rohrich.

"Rhinoplasty is a surgery of millimeters. It truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master," says Dr. Rohrich. "It is one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery, but also one of the most rewarding."

The Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium is being held March 24th to March 26th. For more information, visit http://dallasrhinoplastysymposium.com.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Founding Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his Plastic Surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chairman of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Symposium, President and Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Rohrich has also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.