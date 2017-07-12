Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Announces Dates for 2018 Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting

Renowned Dallas rhinoplasty surgeon and Meeting Chairman, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, this week announced the dates for the 2018 International Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting to be held March 2-3, 2018 at the Westin Galleria Dallas.

Designed to take participants from the basic training and fundamentals of rhinoplasty through the most modern advancements and updates in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, this unique, annual meeting is attended by plastic surgeons and otolaryngologists from around the world. Last year’s symposium had attendees from over 35 countries.

One of the truly unique features of this meeting is the interactive use of fresh cadaver anatomy dissections in which participants gain hands-on experience under the direction of Dr. Rohrich and other renowned experts in rhinoplasty. The meeting also includes surgical video demonstrations, detailed lectures, Q&A sessions, and panel discussions with some of the world's most experienced rhinoplasty surgeons.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is one of the most prolific educational experiences for surgeons studying this difficult procedure," says Dr. Rohrich, who has also co-authored the leading textbooks on rhinoplasty, "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters," based on presentations from the symposium. "Every plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist with any interest in rhinoplasty should consider attending this unique event. It will be a life changing event for all who attend if their focus is to become a true rhinoplasty expert."

Dr. Rohrich, who also serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery journal, believes that specialized hands-on educational symposia such as this one are a key component of surgeons' continuing medical education. The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting provides access to information and advances that are truly unique in the style of teaching pioneered by Dr. Rohrich who is on the forefront of this specialized area of plastic surgery. "Rhinoplasty remains one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery, one of great finesse which takes years to master," explains Dr. Rohrich.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is a Dallas, Texas board certified plastic surgeon and is a Distinguished Teaching Professor and was the Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed residencies at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He has served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and is the only plastic surgeon to receive one of his profession's highest honor three times in his career-the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.