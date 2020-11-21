“We are pulling out all the stops. It’s a top priority of the company,” said Estill. “This can make a very meaningful impact in the world. A vaccine is no good if it can’t be distributed or stored.”

Danby Appliances, one of North America’s leading manufacturers and distributors of compact appliances, announced today its efforts to once again assist in the fight against COVID-19 by producing a new line of -122.8° F (-80 C) freezers. With the recent development of COVID-19 vaccinations going to trial, several vaccine candidates, including Pfizer and Moderna, have disclosed the requirement for the vaccine storage to be at low temperatures.

Danby Appliances produces over 500,000 freezers a year and believes they can help with the need for medical freezers when the COVID-19 vaccine goes to market. Danby already has experience making medical fridges with their Danby Health, a medical-grade refrigerator that is equipped for storing temperature sensitive goods.

“Currently there are freezer shortages and I expect the same high demand for medical refrigeration as the vaccines roll out" said Jim Estill, Danby Owner and CEO, speaking to the projected demand for vaccine storage needs.

The current Danby Health lineup is not equipped to reach the low temperatures required for the new vaccines so a new freezer line up is in development.

“The complexity of building an -122.8°F (-80 C) freezer is massive. It’s not at all a simple freezer, but we make half a million freezers a year, so we can do it” said Estill.

Danby’s first hyper-cold line of freezers come in a variety of sizes and specs to meet the demand for the new vaccine storage requirements.

The first freezers available to market will not be available for at least 120 days, which should align with the timing of the demand. It is expected that the low temperature freezers will be required in hospitals, pharmacies, and transportation hubs in order to handle the double dose vaccine required for American and Canadian citizens, roughly 500-800 million doses.

“We are pulling out all the stops. It’s a top priority of the company,” said Estill. “This can make a very meaningful impact in the world. A vaccine is no good if it can’t be distributed or stored.”

Danby has already helped in the fight against COVID by working to assemble 10,000 ventilators, for which they are about 60% complete. They also recently donated 500 air purifiers to schools.

"Danby's tag line is 'Do the Right Thing,’” said Estill. "I always encourage everybody to think that way — what is the part that you can do?”

Danby has 4 models they will be offering from their Danby Health line. The new low-temperature freezers are feature rich to maintain the integrity of the vaccine as much as possible.

Danby Health Model # DHCF116

11.6 cu ft (328 L) -122.8°F (-86°C) Ultra-Low Temperature Chest Freezer

The Danby Health DHCF116 ultra-low temperature chest freezer is a medical grade deep freezer for laboratory and medical use.

Danby Health Model # DHUF14

14 cu ft (340 L) -122.8°F (-86°C) Ultra-Low Temperature Upright Freezer

The Danby Health DHUF14 ultra-low temperature freezer is specifically designed to meet the demands of long-term and safe storage of highly valued medical and laboratory materials.

Danby Health Model # DHUF24

23.9 cu ft (678 L) -122.8°F (-86°C) Ultra-Low Temperature Upright Freezer

The Danby Health DHUF24 ultra-low temperature freezer is rated for medical and laboratory use.

Danby Health Model # DHUF30

30.3 cu ft (678 L) -122.8°F (-86°C) Ultra-Low Temperature Upright Freezer

The Danby Health DHUF30 ultra-low temperature freezer is specifically designed as medical and laboratory freezer.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: To arrange an interview with Jim Estill, CEO of Danby, contact Cherie Bauman at CBauman@Danby.com. For media support, contact Victoria Freeman at VFreeman@Danby.com. For US Sales Inquiries and product specifications, contact Jon Nachinson at JNachinson@microfridge.com. For Canadian Sales Inquiries and product specifications, contact Scott Currie at SCurrie@Danby.com.

###

About Danby Appliances:

Founded in 1947, Danby is one of North America's leading manufacturer/distributors of compact appliances such as microwaves, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners. The company operates three distinct business units – Danby, MicroFridge, and Silhouette – with four North American offices, including three in the U.S. and one in Canada. For more information on Danby and its products, please visit http://www.Danby.com. Follow Danby on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.