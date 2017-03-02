Jane Carter, Owner and Director of Dance Academy USA, LLC As a reward for the amount of time spent dancing together, our students develop strong bonds of friendship with their fellow dancers.

Dance Academy USA Production Company (DAUPC), the renowned San Jose dance school’s premier competition team, has announced it will be holding auditions for the 2018 team on March 11-12, 2017. Note: DAUPC is the largest youth dance competition team in California.

The Dance Academy USA Production Company is an accelerated training program for those dance students who want competition-level performance opportunities. Dancers are required to take additional performance and technique classes and membership invitations are offered on an audition-only basis. All DAUPC members must re-audition every year, as the team is highly competitive, with slots available only for the most advanced dancers. DAUPC has participated in countless dance competitions over a 27 year period, and, in nearly each and every case, they have returned home with dozens of top awards.

For instance, Dance Academy USA Production Company was awarded eighteen platinum trophies (at the Hollywood Connection Competition in January, 2017) which is the highest possible award; additionally, three DAUPC routines received TITANIUM which means a near perfect score from the judges; and finally, twenty one routines earned first place in their respective genres. Further, at the Spotlight Competition in February, 2017 - DAUPC scored an astonishing fifty one awards total; seventeen routines received a diamond; eleven routines earned a special judges award; and, the DAUPC soloists received thirteen diamond awards and nine received a special judge’s award.

“DAUPC is highly competitive and truly represents the best of the best in Silicon Valley,” said Dance Academy USA Owner and Director, Jane Carter. “Nobody is given special treatment - all dancers have to not only earn their spots on the team, but work to keep their spots. That’s why we require all of our dancers to audition for the team each and every year - nothing’s a given.”

Jane Carter founded DAUPC in 1991 and has been the director ever since. About the Director: in 2013, Ms. Jane was awarded America’s Dance Educator of the Year by Co. Dance; in 2014, she won the most prestigious dance teacher award in the United States of America. Dance Teacher Magazine awarded Ms. Jane the 2014 Dance Teacher Award in the Private Studio/Conservatory Category. She was presented this extraordinary honor in New York City. There is no higher honor in the dance education industry.

“While we expect a great deal from our Production Company dancers,” Carter said, “as a reward for the amount of time spent dancing together, our students develop strong bonds of friendship with their fellow dancers. We are very proud of their technique and their performance ability, but it is their love for one another that we are most proud.”

Dance Academy USA is the largest dance studio in Northern California and has served the San Jose area dance community for 27 years. The business is a Bay Area Green Business which offers classes in tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop and breakdancing. Dance Academy USA is also known for their award winning competition team which is regarded as one of the most accomplished in the nation.

To learn more about Dance Academy, please visit their website at DanceAcademyUSA.com. You can also contact DAU by phone at (408) 257-3211 or by email at officeteam(at)danceacademyusa(dot)com.

More about the company: Dance Academy USA was founded in 1990 by James R. and Jane R. Carter; the business has since expanded in size, becoming the largest dance school in Northern California with a staff of over 60 employees; Jane Carter is a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Human Performance/Fitness and a minor in Nutrition and Food Science; while in college she was selected by Dole Corporation to be the company’s ambassador to promote dance, modeling, and aerobics in Japan; additionally, Jane is a former dancer for the Golden State Warriors and a professional cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers; and finally, she is the Former Director of the NBA Warrior Dance Team and former Creator and Director of Arena Football’s San Jose SaberKittens.