Danny Lipford, America's Home Expert I’ve never met a homeowner who didn’t have at least one burning question about a funny noise in their home, a repair that’s needed or project they’re working on - with our Facebook Live series, I can help out with immediate and personal answers. Past News Releases RSS America’s Home Expert, Danny...

Today’s Homeowner Radio Features...

America’s Home Expert Danny Lipford...

Today’s Homeowner Media, the most trusted home improvement media brand, is finding new ways to connect with its audience and deliver the practical advice homeowners crave. Host of the nationally syndicated Today’s Homeowner TV and radio show, Danny Lipford, announces a new Facebook Live series for the brand titled, “Talk to Today’s Homeowner”. The events will broadcast on the Today’s Homeowner Facebook Channel each Friday in January, beginning January 6, from 12:00 – 12:30 pm CST.

Lipford will be standing by live to receive viewer questions and respond in real-time. He will be joined by long-time co-host, Allen Lyle, as the two tackle home improvement challenges – from simple repairs and fixes to larger skilled projects and whatever else viewers want to know. The new broadcast expands the brand’s 20-year mission of providing fresh, trusted and practical home improvement advice to consumers.

“I’ve never met a homeowner who didn’t have at least one burning question about a funny noise in their home, a repair that’s needed or project they’re working on,” says Lipford. “Home improvement can be so intimidating to people, but it doesn’t need to be. Allen and I are looking forward to breaking things down and getting our viewers the answers they need to be successful, and having some fun along the way to keep things interesting!”

Lipford also comments that he is excited about the “Talk to Today’s Homeowner” Facebook Live series because it means connecting with millions of homeowners and helping with their most challenging questions in a direct and personal way.

Today’s Homeowner Media delivers expert home improvement advice to an audience of more than 3 million via its diverse platforms including:



The nationally syndicated, Emmy nominated Today’s Homeowner television show, available in 105 million U.S. homes in 206 broadcast markets;

The nationally syndicated Today’s Homeowner Radio show and Tips for Today’s Homeowner vignettes, airing on 200+ stations and growing weekly:

The destination website for homeowners, TodaysHomeowner.com, offering over 4,000 how-to videos and articles and drawing nearly 2 million unique visitors;

The millennial-geared lifestyle and décor web series and blog, Checking In With Chelsea, winner of 2 national Telly Awards;

Robust social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram;

And nationally televised satellite media events reaching an average audience of 18-20 million.

About Today’s Homeowner Media and Danny Lipford

Today’s Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms. Host of the brand, Danny Lipford, is a 38-year veteran remodeling contractor and media personality. Lipford served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s The Early Show and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 170 national television appearances, most recently on FOX & Friends and FOX Business Channel. He has been a longtime contributor to Better Homes & Gardens and continues to serve as an expert source for hundreds of other popular magazines and news outlets each year. Visit TodaysHomeowner.com to learn more.