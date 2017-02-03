“A lot of good schools are having a tough time recruiting the right students,” Kennedy explained. “CollegeLeadExchange.com helps these schools by bringing the students to them.

Finding the right postsecondary education has just gotten a lot less stressful, thanks to a new online platform produced through a collaboration between Boca Raton-based software developer Daruma Tech and WhatsBestForMe.

The proprietary platform matches prospective students with compatible colleges or other postsecondary schools through data mined from two interconnected websites: the consumer-facing WhatsBestForMe.com and the school recruiting CollegeLeadExchange.com.

Both sites serve to make the time-consuming task of finding the right college – or attracting the right students – simpler and more efficient, said Rob Kennedy of Daruma Tech.

“Until now, students would have to do months of research to decide which schools were right for them,” said Joe Schmoke, CEO of WhatsBestForMe, Inc. “It was a confusing and tedious process. Moreover, after all that work, students could still end up getting rejected from the schools they applied to. WhatsBestForMe.com changes this paradigm—now students just have to sign up for a free account, fill in a personal survey about themselves and their academic or professional interests, and the platform connects them with schools that are actively seeking students that match their profile.”

WhatsBestForMe.com gets its power from its connected sister site, CollegeLeadExchange.com, a site aimed at helping colleges and other postsecondary schools boost their recruitment and enrollment. “A lot of good schools are having a tough time recruiting the right students,” Kennedy explained. “CollegeLeadExchange.com helps these schools by bringing the students to them—schools that sign up on the site provide information about the types of students they are looking for, and for a fee, get lists of compatible candidates from WhatsBestForMe.com and other sources.”

CollegeLeadExchange benefits all higher education institutions, in particular, those that are struggling with enrollment and recruitment. “Marketing is expensive for schools,” Kennedy said. “And many smaller schools may not have the staff or funds for full-on recruitment campaigns. We provide an easy and affordable alternative. Instead of them running around trying to find interested students, we bring interested students right to them, in their inboxes.”

College Lead Exchange chose to host and develop its solution on the Microsoft Azure platform to allow the application to scale as needed. The Azure platform includes a set of development tools, services, and management systems familiar to Daruma Tech. The company builds solutions by using the Microsoft .NET Framework, software that provides a comprehensive programming model and set of application programming interfaces for building applications and services.

Daruma Tech is a privately held software design firm based in the FAU Research Park in Boca Raton, Florida. Its mission is to serve businesses across a range of industries with innovative software applications incorporating both cutting-edge technology and designs focused on the unique logistical and human needs of each client.

For more information, contact Rob Kennedy at 561-206-6291.