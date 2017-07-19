netzoom visio stencils NetZoom library of equipment stencils can be used with Microsoft Visio, resulting in one of the most powerful IT documentation and visualization tools for data center professionals.

Altima Technologies, Inc., the maker of popular NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices has recently updated its Visio Stencils library with new devices.

NetZoom subscribers can request new equipment shapes for free and download shapes and stencils from http://www.VisioStencils.com.

New devices were added to the following product lines:

Cisco Systems – Cisco Web Security Appliance

Dell Computer – OptiPlex

Sun Microsystems – Oracle

IBM – Power 8 Series

Ortronics – Mighty Mo 6 Racks

Riverbed – SteelHead

Siemons – Work Area-SM

Server Technology – Sentry Smart PDU

Cisco Systems – Nexus 9000 Series

Used for documenting data center and audio-video assets, designing rack elevations and tracking data center equipment, NetZoom Visio Stencils is the largest collection of manufacturer-specific stencils used with Microsoft® Visio by IT and A/V professionals.

“NetZoom library of equipment stencils can be used with Microsoft Visio, resulting in one of the most powerful IT documentation and visualization tools for data center professionals.” says Wayne Baker, Sales Manager of Altima Technologies, Inc.

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world’s largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security and infrastructure devices. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

NetZoom Visio Stencils are used to:



Diagram physical networks and data centers

Diagram rack elevations

Create logical network diagrams using generic icons and symbols

Create Audio-Video network diagrams

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

About Altima Technologies

Founded in 1995, Altima Technologies, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. Altima has been providing software solutions for data center asset management, monitoring and optimization since 2000. Altima’s software solutions are in use by more than 100,000 data centers worldwide. Its flagship product, NetZoomDC Enterprise, is a DCIM solution designed to manage physical and virtual infrastructure, power and environmental data and enable visualization and optimization of the data center capacity within a single pane of glass. NetZoomDC is used by leading global companies across all industries including financial, government, health, energy, manufacturing, travel, education, research, and IT.

Altima Technologies, Inc. celebrates over 20 years as a leading provider of data center software solutions.

Press Contact

Marketing Manager

2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

Phone: 630.281.6464

Email: Info(at)AltimaTech.com

Altima Technologies, NetZoom, NetZoom Pro, and NetZoomDC are all registered trademarks or trademarks of Altima Technologies, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.