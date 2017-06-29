This purpose-built solution provides our clients a smooth migration journey that would inform and educate based on their actual use cases and requirements, and empower them to make the best decisions.

DataClarity Corporation, a leader in analytics platform and application software, cloud and consulting services, announced today a new Cognos Analytics Migration Service designed for IBM Cognos BI customers to systematically migrate their existing environments to Cognos Analytics on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid model based on their use cases, business and technical requirements.

Given IBM’s announcement to end Cognos BI 10.X support on April 30, 2018, many organizations are interested in moving to Cognos Analytics, but need to consider all requirements including use cases, data, security, and performance, and constraints such as cost, time, internal skills, and risk management. With this unique offering, DataClarity is providing clients a methodical approach to evaluate and understand all deployment options, with the objective of selecting, planning, and executing choices that best fit their short and long range requirements.

Working with Cognos and hundreds of customers since 1999, DataClarity has staffed the new migration service with only senior and principal level technical and subject matter experts who average 15 years’ experience and possess deep knowledge in every aspect of migration, deployment, and upgrades. The offering is structured as a multiphase engagement commencing with a no cost assessment and concluding with the go-live and follow-on support -- by employing a highly-experienced team, a proven purpose-built methodology, and automated tooling, DataClarity can successfully deliver a cost effective and timely migration with a clear path to business value.

“We are working with more organizations than ever who are contemplating the move to Cognos Analytics using some combination of on premise and cloud deployment” said Steve Johnson, Senior Partner at DataClarity. “This purpose-built solution provides our clients a smooth migration journey that would inform and educate based on their actual use cases and requirements, and empower them to make the best decisions.”

For more information on the Cognos Analytics Migration Service, please visit https://www.dataclaritycorp.com/cognos-analytics-migration-service/

About DataClarity Corporation

DataClarity empowers people to make decisions that maximize performance by transforming corporate data into actionable information through proven analytic platform and application software, cloud and consulting services. We respond to the individualized needs of every client by combining best-in-class software, applications and content, with certified technical and financial consultants who possess in-depth business and finance knowledge, industry best practices, and lessons learned from years of working with industry leading organizations globally.

With over 1,200 projects completed successfully, DataClarity's track record of success spans over 500 clients from the mid-market to the Fortune 500 in a broad spectrum of 15 different industries -- this success is based on a methodology and a project partnering approach where clients are actively engaged from the discovery phase to completion, with consistent knowledge transfer occurring throughout the project duration.

Founded in 1999, DataClarity Corporation is a privately held employee-owned company with offices and clients located throughout the entire continental United States and Europe.

To learn more about DataClarity, please visit us at https://www.dataclaritycorp.com.