Sanjay Krishnamurthi Joins Datometry as Technical Advisor

Datometry, the pioneer in Adaptive Data Warehouse Virtualization technology, is pleased to announce that Sanjay Krishnamurthi—a senior enterprise software executive—has joined Datometry as a Technical Advisor.

Krishnamurthi is currently Chief Architect and Director of Engineering of Azure Information Management at Microsoft and has held senior positions including Chief Architect and CTO positions at Informatica Corp. As Chief Architect at Informatica, he led the architecture and direction of the Informatica Platform for a decade. Krishnamurthi is a well-known speaker on all things data science and software architecture at technology conferences.

“Microsoft is committed to a cloud-first world for enterprises, and Datometry’s data warehouse virtualization technology is a bold and timely innovation: the two together complement each other,” says Krishnamurthi. “I am looking forward to working with Datometry as an Advisor and I am excited about their journey in rewriting the data management story.”

Mike Waas, Founder & CEO of Datometry, “We are honored to have Sanjay as an advisor at Datometry. His expertise in enterprise data management is second to none. In the last six months, our data warehouse virtualization technology is increasingly resonating with Fortune 500 companies and we are driving the fast adoption of Microsoft Azure. Interestingly, we are seeing that adoption of the latest cloud-native technologies is no longer limited to proto-typical early adopters.”

Datometry partners with leading cloud service providers and database vendors including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Pivotal, and Snowflake and is available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AWS Marketplace.

