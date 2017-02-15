InvestmentBank.com releases private beta of the firm's deal matching software.

InvestmentBank.com, (http://investmentbank.com/) a web-enabled investment banking platform, is excited to announce the private beta launch of the company’s deal-matching software. The software, which has been custom-developed over the last year includes the ability for business buyers and sellers to connect for deals in a more streamlined and efficient manner. More importantly, it provides a more efficient venue for buyers, sellers and the intermediaries that serve them to connect for deals. This corporate version represents a more efficient deal match-making service using advanced software tools to further enhance the efficiency of an illiquid, dispersed and private market of corporations throughout the United States.

The deal-matching solution includes the ability for corporate buyers like private equity groups, family offices and corporations to input the types of transactions they would like to see based on things like revenue, earnings, geographic locale, industry sector and overall size. When “matching” deals are posted by selling companies or their intermediaries, advanced matching software automates the connection between interested buyers and seller intermediaries. “We are working to streamline the process for deal origination and dealflow among the various groups that transact in the middle market,” says Nate Nead, Managing Member of InvestmentBank.com. “We are excited to be able to collaborate—in an open way—with other business intermediaries to create a more efficient market for private companies,” he says.

In the coming months, the firm will not only be releasing the software out of private beta, but will also allow more than just business buyers and sellers to enter the site and contribute to the community. “We are fully intent to allow for larger, institutional capital raise transactions into the system when we are amply ready to scale and manage the large number of opportunities we are seeing on a regular basis,” says Nead. “We first need to nail down our internal structure and process flows for facilitating such a release according to standard operating procedures and compliance. We are excited about the eventual full release with all the features, but at the moment we are simply interested for some institutional-level feedback in the beta project we have had built.”

Interested M&A advisors and institutional-level investment groups are encouraged to reach out to the company to gain beta-testing access to the InvestmentBank.com deal-matching system.

About InvestmentBank.com

InvestmentBank.com is a website owned and operated by Deal Capital Partners, LLC. Based in Seattle, Washington, the firm provides advanced software solutions to middle-market M&A advisors, investment bankers, private equity groups, venture capital firms and family offices. The company includes software technologists and licensed investment bankers for melding advanced deal-making with today’s modern technology resources. The company’s software platform includes things like CRM, marketing automation, project management software, virtual data rooms and deal-matching. The firm includes deal makers with experience in everything from technology to real estate. More information is available at http://investmentbank.com/