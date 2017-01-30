Nike Softball Camps are proud to once again have Debbie Nelson directing camps throughout California. Coach Nelson emphasizes hard work and the importance of being a team player. She provides each camper with new softball skills and the inspiration and self-confidence to continue improving after camp. Debbie is recognized as one of the top private teaching instructors in the business and is the owner of All American Sports Academy in Tracy, CA. The Academy was established in 1997 and has trained over 400 all-league, all-conference and all-star student athletes.

“Debbie Nelson has been directing Nike Softball Camps since their inception in 1996. As a premier Nike Camp Director with over 20 years’ experience, Debbie’s camps have become some of our most popular in the country - selling out each year with extensive wait lists,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Nike Softball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Softball Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/softball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.