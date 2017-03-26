Crowdfund.co, an equity crowdfunding website focused on middle market business finance for everything from real estate to technology, announces the launch of a newly-designed website and logo. In addition to the firm’s website changes, the firm also announces the expansion of service offerings that include debt crowdfunding for things like acquisition financing and recapitalization of privately-held businesses.

“We believe there are forms of crowdfunding, including debt crowdfunding, that are not being fully utilized,” says Carl Christensen, VP of Strategy. “The use of crowdfunding for private company debt is just one area where we feel businesses owners can take advantage of some of the new and expanded regulation for sourcing capital from accredited investors,” he says.

The firm is focused on real estate and privately-held businesses where gaps exist in the funding marketplace. While there are many sources for senior, subordinated and mezzanine debt options, there are very few that are sourced through crowdfunding. Crowdfund.co intends to expand its offering into more options that include debt financing for privately-held businesses.

Debt crowdfunding works as a mechanism for financing things that fall in the gap area of small business finance. Currently gaps still exist between Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and other traditional, small bank loans and the larger debt offerings for upper middle-market companies. “We intend on structuring deals so investors benefit by higher returns on their money and companies are better able to source the funding they need for growth and expansion capital,” says Christensen.

About Crowdfund.co

Crowdfund.co is a website owned and operated by Deal Capital Partners, LLC--a middle market capital advisory firm. The company works with entrepreneurs to assist in the process of raising growth equity with an eye toward a successful company exit. As a full service capital advisory firm, Deal Capital Partners assists company and real estate owners in sourcing capital through Regulation D 506(c), Regulation D 506(b) and Regulation A+ offerings.