Debt & Credit Lawyer Grand Opening in Norwalk on January 27

Consumer attorney Sergei Lemberg, whose firm Lemberg Law recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, is launching his first walk-in retail location for people who need help resolving debt, fixing credit report errors, and navigating bankruptcy. The grand opening of Debt & Credit Lawyer, located at 363 Main Street in Norwalk, CT, will be held on Friday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. EST. "While the economy has shown steady signs of improvement, it's clear that many folks have been left behind," said Lemberg. "With Debt & Credit Lawyer, we hope to help people regain their footing and get a fresh start."

The firm has a solid track record in assisting consumers nationwide, having recovered more than $35 million for more than 18,000 clients in cases involving violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and new car lemon law, among others. "We'll leverage our success in recovering money from abusive debt collectors and robocallers to fight on behalf of the people of Connecticut," Lemberg said. "We'll do the nuts-and-bolts work of negotiating debt settlements and correcting credit reports, but we'll also leverage creditor violations in order to keep money in folks' pockets." Debt & Credit Lawyer's mascot, the Debt Bulldog, reflects the firm's tenacious approach to holding creditors and debt collectors accountable.

Debt & Credit Lawyer (http://www.debtandcreditlawyer.com) will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents of Norwalk - and of Connecticut - can drop in for a free case evaluation, or can make an appointment by calling 203-653-2250, ext. 2001.

Debt & Credit Lawyer works with clients to build a creditor shield that shuts down creditor abuse, asserts the consumer's rights, delivers a solid debt defense, and guards the consumer's credit score. Sergei Lemberg can brief you about debt relief options, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and other relevant issues.

