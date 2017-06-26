Dr. Behzad Nazari

Antoine Dental Center is now offering various types of dental implants to restore lost teeth. Dental implants are the gold standard in tooth replacement and act as a support for prosthetic teeth, such as crowns, bridges, or dentures. An implant is placed directly into the jawbone where it fuses with the existing bone and becomes a sturdy, lasting new root for the tooth.

Several types of dental implants are available, including:



Individual dental implants, which are used with crowns or bridges to replace single or multiple missing teeth

All on 4 and All on 6 implants, which use only four or six implants to support dentures

Teeth in a Day, which speed the implant process by placing and restoring implants in a single day

Mini dental implants, which are used when the jawbone is too narrow or thin to support conventional dental implants

With good care, implants can last a lifetime, and while the process can be time-intensive and have more upfront costs, they tend to be easier to maintain and more cost-effective over the life of the restorations. Most people who have lost one or more teeth can be good candidates for implants. Dr. Nazari can help patients learn more about their dental implants options and determine the best solution for their needs.

“Dr. Nazari teaches that comprehensive preventative care is one of the most important keys to good oral health,” his team says. “He believes it is never too late for a healthy, beautiful smile.” Antoine Dental Center offers complete dental care, including routine cleanings and exams, periodontal care, emergency dental care, TMJ treatments, Zoom whitening, Pola bleaching, tooth-colored fillings, root canal therapy, and sedation dentistry. Comprehensive orthodontic care is also available, including conventional, lingual, self-ligating, and clear ceramic braces, as well as Invisalign.

About Dr. Behzad Nazari

Dr. Nazari graduated from Texas Southern University in 1991 and began his career as a registered pharmacist. In 1998, he graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Houston Dental Branch with his Doctor of Dental Surgery. He founded Antoine Dental Center just two years later with a vision of creating an all-in-one dental health center for patients of all ages with all types of dental needs. He has completed more than 1,800 hours of continuing dental education and a graduate of the prestigious Kois Center in Seattle, Washington. He is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the Texas Dental Association.