Sikora Family Dentistry Marks 27 Years of Service

Sikora Family Dentistry celebrates its 27th year of service to the communities of Cleveland's western suburbs. Ohio native Dr. William Sikora first opened the practice in 1990 directly across the street from today's location with three employees. He now employs 12 dental professionals and office staff working from a well-equipped suite.

Sikora Family Dentistry emphasizes a more comfort-focused approach to dental practice. They offer a solid dental practice with minimal, if any, pain or distress. Sikora Family Dentistry believes in a modern approach to dentistry. They use state-of-the-art technology for all of their procedures and are consistently looking for ways to improve the patient's experience. That's why every patient's chair is equipped with chairside cable TV with optional headphones to help relieve any anxiety.

"Many people avoid dentistry due to nervousness over the prospect of pain," said Dr. William Sikora. "That's why we've added many anxiety-reducing touches to ensure greater comfort or distraction from dental procedures, like chairside cable TV with optional headphones as well as soothing, wall-sized seascapes that are visually calming. We also use less invasive techniques for many procedures, such as teeth cleaning with ultrasonic tools." Dr. Sikora said his patient comfort methods are best experienced versus described. "I hope those who shun the dentist will first try our approach before going long periods without necessary oral hygiene."

Dr. William Sikora received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Columbus. It is the fourth largest public dental school in the United States. Dr. Christine Sikora is also a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. She owned a practice in Dayton, Ohio for 10 years before becoming part of the Sikora Family Dentistry team in North Olmstead.

The practice is located at Sikora Family Dentistry, 23755 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070. Contact the office directly at 440-779-8730. Additional information and appointment requests are available at http://www.drsikora.com

Sikora Family Dentistry offers leading-edge oral health procedures including orthodontics and children's dental care from its North Olmsted, Ohio, location. It also emphasizes a more contemporary approach to dentistry by using instruments, devices and techniques that put patient comfort first. The practice serves the surrounding communities of Fairview Park, Westlake, North Ridgefield, Olmsted Falls and Rocky River in Cleveland's western suburbs.