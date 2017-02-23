Dr. Hamid Reza

Hamlin Dental Group and Dr. Hamid Reza, dentist in North Hollywood, are pleased to announce that they are sponsoring a raffle. Throughout the month of February, patients who visit Hamlin Dental Group will receive a ticket for a weekly drawing. Winners will receive a gift card for a dinner for two at the Cheesecake Factory.

Tickets are available for routine dental visits and other dental needs, and both current and new patients are eligible for entry. Some restrictions may apply. Available treatments include:



Digital X-rays

Dental extractions

Routine exams and cleanings

Smile makeovers

Porcelain veneers

Porcelain crowns

Dental implants

Teeth whitening

Fillings

Bridges

Periodontal surgery

Crown lengthening

Sleep apnea treatment

“At Hamlin Dental Group, we always believe that your oral hygiene and your smile are a big part of your personality that can increase your self-confidence and raise your self-esteem,” says Dr. Koshkerian, Dr. Reza’s associate. “We encourage you to visit us and ask us how to achieve these goals!”

Now is a great time for patients to schedule a checkup at Hamlin Dental Group. Not only can patients take advantage of this special offer, but they can also learn more about their various dental treatment options. Dr. Reza and his team provide personalized dental care that can be completely customized according to an individual’s needs, so whether a person needs preventive, restorative, or cosmetic treatments, he or she can always be confident of getting the best possible care for his or her smile.

About Hamlin Dental Group

Hamlin Dental Group is a full-service dental office with a team of dental specialists who work together to provide patients of all ages with the comprehensive care they need. Drs. Garemani, Koshkerian, Yessaian, Woo, Wang, Vafadar, and Aminian work closely with Dr. Reza, the founder of Hamlin Dental Group, to provide general, routine and specialty dental services. The team is multilingual and speaks English, Farsi, Spanish, Arabic, Telugu, Armenian, Chinese, and German.

Dr. Reza is a member of the California Dental Association, the American Dental Association, and the San Fernando Dental Association. He is also an avid volunteer in the community.