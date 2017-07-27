Chicago Court Reporting Firm Depo International Adds CART Service

The demand for realtime captioning is only increasing, and the court reporting staff at Depo International in Chicago are responding to that demand by debuting the service. CART refers to Communication Access Real-time Translation and is a realtime speech-to-text opportunity provided by a stenographer or CART captioner using a computer, special software, and a stenograph machine.

Depo International has earned a reputation in Chicago and surrounding areas for always remaining on the cutting edge of technology in the court reporting field. Court reporters at Depo International have years of experience and work hard to ensure accuracy and prompt delivery of deposition related materials.

The company is always evaluating opportunities to try out new technology to make things easier for the reporters as well as the attorneys involved in the deposition process and that's why their Chicago office is debuting CART service. The company tries to focus on offering unparalleled service for attorneys in the Chicago area.

Much like the services offered by a court reporter, CART captioners write at high speeds capturing what individuals say and turn it into text instantly through special software. Although court reporters focus on verbatim dictation in their job, they have the opportunity to edit and correct their transcript. However, CART captioners write on a highly accurate basis because they must understand things immediately. Similar software is used by the CART captioners employed by Depo International.

“Our reporters and staff know this industry and are adept at capturing what’s happening as it occurs. Expansion into CART captioning was a natural fit,” President Angela Baker says of the company’s decision.

There are special ethics codes for CART captioning in addition, such as not revealing the name of a hard of hearing or a deaf client and ensuring that to interject into communication except in situations in which it is necessary to carry out the work. With more television and video-based websites making captions available for the hard-of-hearing, the market needs more captioners.

Depo International has noticed an increase in the demand for CART captioning in recent years and have aligned their business model as a result to make things easier for the greater number of people requesting CART captioning. If you are curious about the services provided by this court reporting firm with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and beyond, visit their website at DepoInternational.com.