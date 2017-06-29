Depo International, a company with offices in Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Chicago, is now featuring court reporting capability across the state of Illinois. The court reporters at Depo International have earned a reputation as the trial lawyers' choice when an attorney needs assistance with depositions, legal videography, and more. Depo International court reporters have extensive experience in complicated cases and assist with super-fast delivery.

The Depo International offices in Chicago, now working around the state, provide state-of-the-art remote deposition systems. Says company president Angela Baker, “The technological advantages of choosing to partner with Depo International are significant for attorneys who do not want to have to worry about the travel expenses and time associated with a traditional deposition.”

Depo International prides itself on being on the edge of technology offerings in the court reporting and legal videography fields, and company leaders are often educating themselves about improvements that can make things better for the end client. “Often, these advancements allow us to help attorneys do their jobs more effectively when it comes to depositions. Now it’s easier for lawyers to schedule, attend, and get transcripts from these events,” Baker says.

For more than 40 years, Depo International has been committed to providing clients with the highest level of service and accuracy. The company is a certified women-owned business in Illinois and is owned by active realtime court reporters. The company also maintains professional staff associated with CLVS certified legal videographers. With mobile web conferencing, paperless and hyperlinked exhibits, and streaming video, audio and text, attorneys are able to tap into the power of depositions while gaining all of the benefits of working with an experienced court reporter from afar.

In the past, attorneys had to try to arrange airline travel, hotels, conference rooms, et cetera, weeks in advance, but the comprehensive network provided by Depo International makes it seamless to schedule these events without the added hassle and expense of travel. “Attorneys like to know that they’re getting the same Depo International commitment with every single case, so we’ve made it easier than ever for them to partner with us no matter where in Illinois the case is,” Baker notes.

This helps attorneys accomplish more depositions and be more prepared for their cases. To learn more about the services offered by Depo international and to get information about deposition assistance, visit their website depointernational.com.