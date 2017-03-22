Leading court reporting firm Depo International has experience with global scheduling, mobile videoconferencing, legal videography, and court reporting. The company has an established presence in the United States with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Minneapolis, but is now expanding to serve an international audience. Whether it’s large case management or a key witness who has moved out of the country, Depo International can handle all scheduling needs.

Depo International is intimately familiar with the Hague Convention policies and procedures when scheduling international depositions. Whether your deponent is willing or not, they’ll navigate the Hague Convention and foreign governments’ procedures to ensure the deposition is conducted as smoothly and seamlessly as possible. Their familiarity with foreign policies and procedures takes the burden and liability of a misstep off the shoulders of a law firm. While the ABA recommends convincing a foreign deponent to travel to the USA, that’s not always an option. Depo International will travel anywhere -- anytime -- to handle all deposition needs. Streaming technology also allows law firms to stream text, video, and audio to additional members of the team during the deposition no matter where they are located across the globe. While additional legal counsel is deposing in Korea, the at-hone team can follow the live stream in Los Angeles. Depo International services clients with exhibit solutions, global scheduling, interpreters, remote depositions, and legal videography.

Depo International has a leading reputation in the court reporting field because of their years of experience helping clients and their knowledge of the industry. By staying on the leading edge of technology, they are always evolving how they can help lawyers and their teams do their jobs more effectively. With real-time court reporting capabilities, the same quality is provided by court reporters in remote locations, a major reason why serving an international audience has become a possibility and goal for the firm. Convenience in scheduling without sacrificing the accuracy provided by an experienced court reporter makes international opportunities even more beneficial for clients.

The company has been recognized as the trial lawyer's choice for four decades and maintains a staff of committed court reporters who are experienced with real time and dedicated to giving clients a positive experience every time. They have earned a reputation in numerous cities around the United States and are now pleased to be able to offer their services on a global scale to assist those who need help with comprehensive and highly technical court reporting needs.

To learn more about the business and the court reporting services offered by the firm, please visit http://www.depointernational.com.