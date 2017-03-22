Depo International, a worldwide court reporting firm with an office location in Las Vegas, now has a spectacular mock courtroom available for rent. Whether you are an attorney looking to prepare for your next case, an educator looking for a spot for your students to do mock trials, or a business owner looking for a spot for your next company meeting, this is the place for you!

Depo International’s Las Vegas state-of-the-art mock courtroom can be used for multiple purposes, including large depositions, CLE classes, arbitrations, mediations, and litigation-related mock trials. Those individuals preparing for a trial can rent Depo International's mock courtroom and use mock jurors or test out legal theories as they prepare for the case. College students can also benefit from using this mock trial room to learn more about the legal system in a competitive and meaningful manner.

Depo International has offices in numerous locations across the country and is committed to helping people in the legal industry by providing the most up-to-date technology for their court reporting needs. As a company looking towards the future of the industry, the business is also dedicated to helping raise awareness about the value of court reporting. More than 5,500 court reporting positions are expected to open in the next few decades. With much of the current industry retiring, this is a great time to teach the next generation about the career opportunities available through court reporting.

Depo International has been recognized as the trial lawyer's choice for more than 40 years. They have been involved in legal videography, legal support and comprehensive court reporting services. It is a women-owned business and court reporters have active real time experience. They are one of the few court reporting firms across the country that does not charge for travel. Their primary focus is on making clients feel appreciated.

Depo International offers CLE-certified educational seminars, monthly ‘thank you’ events for clients, client celebrations, holiday goodies, and other client appreciation events. They operate their business in accordance with the National Court Reporters Association's constitution and bylaws and their ethical business practices make them one of the primary choices for court reporting services in Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Chicago and internationally.

To learn more about the business and the court reporting services offered by the firm, please visit http://www.depointernational.com.