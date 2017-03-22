Court reporting firm Depo International, a woman-owned firm with decades of experience and offices around the nation, has launched an educational campaign around the powerful concept of gratitude. The program has already been delivered to law offices and select groups in Minneapolis, and presentations are scheduled at other businesses in Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C., throughout the spring.

The purpose of the program is to raise awareness about the benefits of a gratitude practice and to help busy professionals incorporate this practice into their daily routine for a healthier and happier lifestyle. Depo International visits offices across the country and presents at industry conferences about the science behind happiness and how workplaces can foster a culture of gratitude to benefit clients and staff. The program is designed to help people translate what they learn into a daily practice that benefits their individual lives and a happier, more productive workplace as well.

Offices that have hosted the gratitude seminar are already raving about the power of the material presented:

An attendee from American Family Insurance shared, “The gratitude luncheon was fabulous! I can’t say enough how your presentation affected everyone in the room. You have made us all think of how each of us can change the attitude in the office.”

A Best & Flanagan audience member said, “I just wanted to tell you that your presentation was the best I have ever seen. I have been here 16 years and your presentation had the most impact. Everyone who attended has the same consensus.”

According to the Human Resources Director at Maslon LLP, the presentation “was incredibly well received and a fantastic topic to cover!”

DeWitt, Mackall, Crounse & Moore office staff said the presentation provided them with “lightbulb moments” about being able to focus on gratitude in small ways every single day.

The presentation draws from the growing body of scientific research about appreciation and gratitude empowering people to live richer and more fulfilled lives. In busy offices -- and, in particular, for law firms -- the fast pace of everyday life can quickly consume the lives of all the staff inside; however, taking the time to appreciate people and things in the lives of the staff helps remind team members about their individual and team-based philosophies. “We hope that we can spread this powerful message and help others appreciate the people and things that make a difference in their lives every day,” says DeAnne Brooks, Director of Business Development, who is sharing the gift of gratitude one presentation at a time.

To learn more about the CLE-accredited gratitude presentation and to schedule a session for your organization, please visit http://depointernational.com/cle-gratitude-presentation-request/.

Depo International is a court reporting firm with offices in Minneapolis, Las Vegas and Chicago. Recognized around the world as the trial lawyer’s choice, they have focused on client appreciation since the founding of the firm. They provide realtime court reporting services, legal videography, mobile conferencing, and more. Their core belief is that each customer is entitled to the very best experience possible. With knowledgeable staff committed to this underlying goal of customer service, they expanded their office locations to help with the demand for their services.

To learn more about the company and the services offered by Depo International, please visit http://depointernational.com/