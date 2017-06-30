Depo International, a leading court reporting company with decades of experience in multiple offices across the country, has partnered with Digital Litigation Services to offer trial consulting to their clients.

This new partnership will enable individuals to make use of trial consulting for an effective case from start to finish. Displaying and preparing evidence in the courtroom can be a daunting and confusing experience. Typically one dedicated person is asked to take on this stressful task. The legal industry refers to this as the “hot seat,” says Angela Baker, partner in Depo International, and for good reason.

In many areas of the country, including Minneapolis, litigation is on the rise, putting pressure on law firms to effectively prepare and litigate cases effectively and promptly. That means looking at all opportunities to present cases with industry best practices in mind.

Trial consulting allows for a more comprehensive approach to trial preparation. With trial consulting, attorneys can now get a broader picture of their overall case as it relates to evidence and presentation in conjunction with effective deposition court reporting. With more than 40 years of experience in the field of court reporting and related services, Depo International is now proud to serve their clients at an even deeper level.

Depo International now provides trial consultants to help take the pressure off the team so the team can worry about what matters -- the preparation of their case. Trial consultants working with Depo International and Digital Litigation Services are proficient in all areas when it comes to trial.

Their knowledge expands beyond just running the software in the courtroom, even though Depo International's partners are certified software trainers. Having a strong technical background can also assist when equipment fails in the courtroom. Additionally, these trial consultants use strategic ideas from their years of experience about how to present evidence in the most compelling way to structure it for maximum witness effectiveness.

The primary purpose for the trial consultants who have partnered with Digital Litigation Services and Depo International is to provide a stress-free electronic courtroom experience. The company specializes in legal videography, court reporting, global scheduling, remote depositions, exhibit solutions, and expedited delivery.

To learn more about the services offered by Depo International’s court reporters, visit their website: depointernational.com.