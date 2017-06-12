Custom Label Design Guide Now Available from Design Mark

Design Mark Custom Label Design Guide Cover "This new Custom Label Design Guide guide can be a helpful resource for designers and engineers as they consider different materials and manufacturing process for labels," said Design Mark President John Winzeler. Past News Releases RSS Design Mark Launches New Website...

Design Mark Industries announces the release of its new Custom Label Design Guide. This design guide is available to be downloaded in PDF format from the Design Mark website via http://www.design-mark.com/label-design-guide/ at no charge.

Developed for product engineers and designers, this label products design guide is a reference document for design input, product construction information, industry roll forms and reference information for critical label product design considerations. Included in the guide is a glossary of need-to-know label industry terms along with a checklist to help identify specific product attributes and target the features and design elements to make a custom label product.

Presented in the same format as the popular membrane switch / graphic overlay design guide, Design Mark’s new guide for label products presents information about label consideration helpful to designing and producing a custom label product.

Topics covered in this guide include:



Label Manufacturing Options

Label Material Selection

Label Design

Industry Glossary

List of Specifications

Key Questions

"This new Custom Label Design Guide guide can be a helpful resource for designers and engineers as they consider different materials and manufacturing process for labels," said Design Mark President John Winzeler. “There's a good bit of Design Mark's accumulated experience and knowledge about labels in there, gleaned from decades of producing custom labels for our customers.”

Additional information about custom labels from Design Mark can be found at http://www.design-mark.com/labels/.

About Design Mark Industries

Design Mark is an industry leading custom manufacturer/supplier of labels, membrane switches, keypads, graphic overlays, functional die cuts, control panels, and touch screen overlays. Design Mark also provides in-house design, engineering and prototyping services to support customers in contract manufacturing. Established in 1971, Design Mark is ISO 9001 certified. Visit Design Mark online at http://www.design-mark.com for complete information about the company and its offerings.