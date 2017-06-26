Sweet Smell of Awards Success

Chocolate Luxury Childrenswear -- The world's finest luxury designer brands for newborn to 16 years. The fact that we’ve been nominated by our customers is especially satisfying, as giving them the best luxury shopping experience is what we strive for.

Luxury childrenswear retailer Chocolate Clothing is celebrating being nominated for a host of prestigious national and regional awards. A commitment to the customer experience both in-store and online has helped this high-end independent, which stocks designer brands including Fendi, Boss, and Kenzo, to make its mark.

The Solihull-based business is up for three gongs at the national Drapers Independents Awards, which celebrates fashion’s finest. The nominations come hot on the heels of news that the company is also in the running for Best Independent Retailer at the 2017 West Midlands Awards.

At the Drapers Independents Awards, Chocolate Clothing has been nominated for Best Store Design 2017, Niche Retailer of the Year 2017, and Multi-channel Retailer Of The Year 2017. The awards attract some of the UK's leading names in fashion and Chocolate will be rubbing shoulders with big names, including Ted Baker and Bugatti. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 13 September 2017. The victors of the West Midlands Awards, voted for by the public, will be revealed on 3 July 2017.

Aaron Bassi, Marketing Manager at Chocolate Clothing commented: “The Drapers Awards are a pinnacle in fashion retail, so we feel incredibly proud to have reached the shortlist again this year. It’s the second year in a row that we’ve been nominated for these three awards, which is a huge achievement when you consider the outstanding competition we’re up against.

“We’re also incredibly honoured to be recognised locally at the West Midlands Awards. It is only fairly recently that we took the plunge to relocate our flagship store to Solihull, but the impact we’ve made in that time has been phenomenal. The fact that we’ve been nominated by our customers is especially satisfying, as giving them the best luxury shopping experience is what we strive for.”

An award-winning focus on customer-experience and satisfaction

A bespoke design minimalist flagship store, an easy to use responsive website, and a carefully curated collection are just three of the details that have helped Chocolate to stand out in the competitive fashion world.

It stocks a comprehensive range of designer clothes and accessories for children from newborn up to age 16 years. In-store there’s a state-of-the-art HD video wall and interactive touch screen registers to provide styling inspiration and create a deluxe ambience. On the website, you’ll also find styling advice to help design-minded parents find the pick of each season’s trends. Exceptional customer service is offered in-store and online, with free UK delivery and a next day service providing practical convenience for shoppers too.

Latest nominations follow previous wins

Chocolate Clothing is no stranger to taking centre stage at awards ceremonies. It scooped the Drapers Independents Award for Multi-Channel Retailer of the Year in 2016 and 2013. The company also walked away with the Best Independent Retailer 2015 gong at the Pure London Fashion Awards.

About Chocolate Clothing

Founded in 2007, Chocolate Clothing has always strived to provide the widest range of designer clothing, whilst maintaining the high standard of service that our store has become renowned for. Over the years our store has also proven its adaptability to the changing demands of our customers. 2016 marked a huge transition period in which we decided to relocate our flagship store from its founding city of Derry, Ireland to the bright lights of Solihull town centre - seeing the store expand in size and push the boundaries of high-end retail.

Today Chocolate Clothing maintains the same vision - to provide our customers with the very best luxury shopping experience in the world! This means providing the most complete range of designer childrenswear and the highest level of customer service.

For more information, please email: aaron(at)chocolateclothing.co.uk or call 01217095044

http://www.chocolateclothing.co.uk