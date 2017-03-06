DigitalPhone.io is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. Carolina Digital offers everything a customer deserves from their SIP service provider.

DigitalPhone.io, a leading provider of USAC Category 1 E-Rate eligible hosted telecommunications for K-12 schools in the U.S. Southeast, announced that it has been awarded new contracts to install state-of-the art VoIP phone solutions at two school systems North Carolina and Georgia, respectively.

In April 2017, the DigitalPhone.io team will deploy 97 SIP trunks for Brunswick County Schools in North Carolina. The installation was given the green light after a highly successful test of 3 SIP trunks in February, which saved the school board over 50 percent vs. their current carrier. Staff were also impressed with the built-in data recovery and redundancy features that guarantee 99.99% uptime.

"Carolina Digital offers everything a customer deserves from their SIP service provider,” commented Michael Bullard, Systems Asset Analyst at Brunswick County Schools. “Quality, price, responsiveness and dependability are important to us as a customer, and I can't imagine any other service provider outperforming them."

In June 2017, the DigitalPhone.io team will head to Georgia and deploy a hosted VoIP phone system for Evans County Schools. The system will also include additional POTS lines for alarms and cloud-based faxing. This is the second school system in the state of Georgia for DigitalPhone.io, and will further strengthen their efforts to provide class leading VoIP services to school systems neighboring states.

In separate but related news, DigitalPhone.io also announced that in recent months it has renewed agreements with three other North Carolina school districts, including Roanoke Rapids Graded School District, Bertie County School District, and Currituck County School District, respectively.

"Over the past five years we have developed relationships in the K-12 market that now drive our commitment to servicing this sector,” commented Brant Yandell, Partner Manager at DigitalPhone.io. “Saving school systems money to retain teaching jobs or free up funds for bettering programs for students is extremely rewarding."

The E-Rate program allows eligible schools and libraries to receive funding of 20-90 percent for new and existing network and telecommunications services. E-Rate discounts are based on the percentage of students eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program and the degree to which they may be considered urban or rural.

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones.