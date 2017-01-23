DigitalPhone.io is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. We are thrilled that our brand is now fully aligned with our mission and values.

As it approaches its 20-year anniversary, Carolina Digital, a pioneer of innovative hosted phone solutions for businesses and educational organizations, announced that it has rebranded as DigitalPhone.io.

The new name represents the company’s nationwide reach and service coverage area, and further captures and conveys key messages that are essential to the company’s brand promise, including: being future-minded, constantly innovating, delivering client results, and focusing on leading-edge services and solutions.

“The digital phone piece of our name captures how we help our clients grow their unified messaging capacity,” commented DigitalPhone.io’s CEO Nicky Smith who founded the company in 2000, and notes that choosing a new name was a long process that involved plenty of brainstorming sessions. “We are experts in telephone services, and merging this service into a digital cloud-based platform is a major part of how we constantly innovate for our clients. And the io piece of our name represents our commitment to actively seeking our clients’ input, while we focus relentlessly on improving our output; that is, the measurable results that we deliver and enable.”

Continued Smith: “We are thrilled that our brand is now fully aligned with our mission and values. We look forward to sharing more as we continue to provide the best solutions and care for our clients. We would also like to thank all of our clients for being a part of this evolution, and we are excited about what the future holds!”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry@ DigitalPhone.io.

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones.