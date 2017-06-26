First Annual Fishing Charter

ServiceMaster 24 Hour has been the main provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services in the Tampa, FL area since 2003 and they regularly host fundraising events to help organizations in their local community. On May 19, 2017, ServiceMaster 24 Hour, along with Enterprise, ServiceKing Collision, and Safelite AutoGlass, hosted the first annual P&C on the Sea Fishing Charter with all proceeds going to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches organization. The event had approximately one hundred participants and with the help of sponsors and donors, the event raised over $8,000 for the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches.

The P&C on the Sea Fishing Charter event began with a 5-hour fishing charter out of John’s Pass at Hubbard’s Marina and ended with a fish fry at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant next door. Participants were treated to food and drinks with music and dancing, and there were also silent auctions, giveaways, and raffle prizes. ServiceMaster 24 Hour and their partners raised $8,319.86 for the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches organization which exceeded the total amount they hoped to raise from this event. Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches is an organization that runs residential facilities, summer camps, and youth outreach programs to give troubled young boys and girls hope for their futures and help them develop into responsible adults.

