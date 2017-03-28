Discount Programs Explained in New Access Development eBook

"The Ultimate Guide to Discount Programs" by Access Development explains how discount programs can be used to build better relationships between brands and their customer, members, and employees. Everybody wants to keep more money in their pockets, but they also have everyday purchases they need to make. A good discount program can address both of those critical needs in a way that no other benefit or incentive can. Past News Releases RSS Access Development Named One of...

A new eBook from engagement and loyalty company Access Development explains how consumer brands, employers, membership groups and others can use discount programs to add value to every customer, member, and employee.

“The Ultimate Guide to Discount Programs” is available for free at http://bit.ly/discountprogramsbook.

Discount programs, or collections of special offers and coupons from assorted merchants intended for private use, have grown in popularity in recent years as consumers continue to grow more value-focused. According to research, as much as 96% of the US uses coupons, with Millennials and affluent consumers being among the most prolific users.

“Everybody wants to keep more money in their pockets, but they also have everyday purchases they need to make,” says Andrew Graft, Access Development vice president of corporate marketing. “A good discount program can address both of those critical needs in a way that no other benefit or incentive can. This eBook will show any business how to use discounts to enhance their relationships and boost revenue.”

Among the topics covered in “The Ultimate Guide to Discount Programs” are:

*How discount programs can be used by any company looking to offer more value to their customers, members, or employees

*How to evaluate and select a discount program vendor

*Why discount programs aren’t all the same, and why there are risks in using free and cheap programs

*How to build your own discount program (and why it’s not as easy as you would think)

*How to measure whether a discount program is driving results

Access Development helped launch the modern discount program model in 1984, when it bundled together a handful of hotel discounts to be distributed exclusively to members of a prominent travel club.

Over time, the company has built the nation’s largest private discount network, featuring over 350,000 merchant locations and another 200,000 merchant locations on its mobile coupon platform.

Access works with clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including insurance companies, national financial institutions, employers, youth fundraising organizations, premium incentive shops, and many more.

To download the eBook for free, please visit http://bit.ly/discountprogramsbook.

About Access Development

For over 30 years, Access Development has helped organizations connect with their customers and build revenue, engagement and loyalty through custom incentives, employee benefits, and discount programs. The company’s private discount network of over 350,000 merchant locations is America’s largest, providing discounts of up to 50% on everyday items to millions of end users. Access also offers the nation’s largest mobile commerce platform, featuring over 200,000 merchants offering exclusive “show your phone” mobile coupons. For more information on Access, please visit http://www.accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.