Discount Power (Texas) Surpasses 75,000 Customers and 125,000 RCEs

"We are a customer-centric company focused on creating a great experience for new and current customers." Neville Ravji CEO

Texas based retail electric company Discount Power reached the 75,000 customer threshold mark last week. In addition, Discount Power's RCE (Residential Customer Equivalent) count exceeds 150,000.

Discount Power was acquired by Volterra Energy LLC in March 2014. The company had 800 customers and 2,250 RCEs at the time of acquisition. In the three years since the acquisition by Volterra Energy LLC, Discount Power's customer base and RCEs increased to 75,000 and 150,000, respectively. Volterra Energy LLC’s brands include Discount Power, Power Express and soon to be launched Volterra Energy.

Mohsin Hassan, Chief Operating Office at Discount Power, said, “Last year, we reached the milestones of 50,000 customers and 100,000 RCEs after less than 2 years. In just about a year, we have been able to add an additional 25,000 customers and 50,000 RCEs. This success was possible due to the hard-work and dedication of the Discount Power team. We have a team of retail electric experts that work daily to provide Texans with an exceptional level of customer service.”

“We are a customer-centric company focused on creating a great experience for new and current customers," stated Chief Executive Officer of Discount Power, Neville Ravji. "In addition to providing value-based 'no gimmicks' products to our customers, we are a prominent player in the South Asian market and other market niches. We believe that our commitment to 'great rates, great service' has fueled our growth over the last three years and will further our success in the future.”

In 2016, Discount Power earned the 80th spot on Inc. Magazine’s 34th Annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. In addition, Discount Power has managed to retain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the past 2 years during their growth.

For more information about Discount Power, visit http://discountpowertx.com/.

About Discount Power

Discount Power is a retail electric provider based in Houston, Texas. Discount Power is comprised of industry experts with more than 50 years of experience in the energy industry. The team at Discount Power has been involved in all of the business elements of the energy market since the beginning of retail deregulation in Texas and has collectively served hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers. Learn more about Discount Power by visiting us online.

###