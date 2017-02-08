DNS Made Easy Ranked Fastest DNS Provider in the World by Third Party

DNS Made Easy ranks #1 in the world for speed. We are committed to delivering the best possible DNS performance for all of our clients. Speed is only one part of this equation, that’s why we are always improving our network and services, so we remain the best across the board.

DNS Made Easy has been globally ranked as the fastest DNS provider by third party monitoring firm SolveDNS. During 2016, DNS Made Easy remained at the top of SolveDNS’ list of the world’s fastest DNS providers and third for market share.

SolveDNS monitors all the top DNS providers from seven different points around the world. Each month, the firm releases its results and ranks the providers by the speed they respond to queries from their monitoring nodes. The firm also ranked DNS Made Easy as third for market share during the month of January.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible DNS performance for all of our clients. Speed is only one part of this equation, that’s why we are always improving our network and services, so we remain the best across the board,” says President of DNS Made Easy Steven Job.

Just a few weeks ago, DNS Made Easy’s parent company Tiggee announced $5 million in network expansions during Q1 2017. These expansions are part of DNS Made Easy’s commitment towards investing resources in its network and services first. “We invest over 90 percent of our revenue back into our infrastructure and towards developing our services,” says Job.

Over the next few weeks, network engineers will be increasing redundancy at multiple critical exchange points. The decision to invest in redundancy comes after recent DDoS attacks on large brands and major DNS providers. By increasing redundancy in these high traffic areas, the DNS Made Easy network will be able to withstand greater attacks, while still providing optimal service to clients all over the world.

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.